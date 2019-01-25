Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Population Movement Operation (PMO), Cox's Bazar, Monthly Update, December 2018

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and with the support of its Partners National Societies (PNSs) and IFRC have been working to strengthen the staff capacity and promote sustainable intervention and community resilience improving accountability measures and meaningful participation within both communities including and vulnerable children, girls and women. In this movement, volunteers of RCY and community are also playing a vital role in as a frontline responder in the emergency. Since 25 August 2017, more than 671,000 people have fled Myanmar and sought safety in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox’s Bazar. The people and the Government of Bangladesh have responded with resounding solidarity. Bangladesh Red Crescent Society sprang into action, assisted by emergency humanitarian actors, including Partner National Societies (PNSs), IFRC and other actors of the ground, all of whom have stepped in to the respond with their support and expertise. We are grateful to RCRC Partner Societies and donors for their timely response thg=rough the initial appeal in 2017. With the leadership and guidance of BDRCS, PMO has enabled to minimize loss of lives with collective efforts from the beginning of the influx.