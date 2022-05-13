Bangladesh Red Crescent Society: Population Movement Operation (PMO) Cox’s Bazar - Factsheet 2021

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has been implementing Population Movement Operation (PMO) for the Rohingya/Myanmar Nationals and affected local communities in Cox’s Bazar since March 2017. BDRCS continued the operation with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and 11 Participating National Societies (PNSs). As an Auxiliary to the Government, BDRCS works in collaboration with Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), Camp In-charges (CiC), Civil Surgeon Office, District & Sub-district Administration and Site Management Support (SMS) and other national and international humanitarian actors. BDRCS, under PMO, is reaching to the population of 16 camps with extensive support while nearly one million people are being assisted with providing cyclone/disaster early warning & preparedness messages through Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) across all 33 camp settlements.

PMO is also supporting the local communities under Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ramu, Ukhiya, Teknaf and Kutubdia sub-districts of Cox’s Bazar.