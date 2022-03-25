Bangladesh Red Crescent Society: Disaster Preparedness Bulletin - March 2022

Being an auxiliary to the government in the humanitarian field, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) is one of the leading humanitarian organizations in the country, with branches and activities that cover the entire nation. BDRCS is a major national player in disaster and crisis response and works closely with authorities at national and local levels.

BDRCS has well-trained and experienced staff and volunteers and different tools and mechanisms in place. BDRCS leads seasonal pre-disaster meetings to remain ready for response and based on the scale of the natural disaster or impending crisis, BDRCS can request International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC) for Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and/or international appeal and can mobilize IFRC's international disaster response tools too.

HR Pools linked with disaster response