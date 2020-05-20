Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Coronavirus COVID-19 Situation Report 7 (19 May 2020)

Key Actions Taken to Date

▪ A Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Coordination Meeting (teleconference) on COVID-19 response took place on 12 May 2020.

▪ In addition to COVID-19 response, long-term programs and disaster risk management projects working to raise awareness among the inhabitants of concern locations while some projects are preparing to distribute multipurpose cash grant and some projects have been distributing Ramadan food package and disinfection/safety materials through community organizers, volunteers and project staff.

▪ BDRCS with support from Unilever Bangladesh and 2030 Water Resources Group has been providing disinfection spraying kits, water purification kit, capacity building training for staffs and establishing handwashing station at all 64 district, mostly in DC offices and some other areas advised by concerned DC office. This service has already been provided to 63 districts. 252 RCY volunteers (4 volunteers each unit) along with concern Unit Level Officer (ULO) facilitated the process.

▪ As of 17 May 2020, BDRCS with support from Coca-Cola, distributed 191,160pcs bottles containing 500ml drinking water to selected 84 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test/response centers, police station in several districts throughout Bangladesh.

▪ RCY volunteers from 30 Red Crescent units and National Headquarters provided Iftar/cooked food to 34785 person so far. Moreover, Barisal unit RCYs provided financial support to 12 person BDT500 each.

▪ BDRCS already distributed 40000 packets of food parcel procured during the first phase and preparing for additional 35000 packets distribution in second phase.

Restoring Family Links

▪ With support from ICRC, BDRCS started week long third phase support to monitor safety practices and distribution of total 14945 packets Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials at 61 district prisons throughout the country.

Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA)

▪ The COVID-19 hotline of BDRCS addressed 146 calls since March 2020 where 42 were COVID-19 related. Mostly these calls were concerning food support/relief, disinfection, test related support, and donation/partnership to respond.

▪ In addition, a facebook live show was organized on 16 May 2020 to disseminate Cyclone Early Warning Messages And Instructions among the wider audience amidst COVID-19 pandemic which reached 11700 people. Mr. Rafiqul Islam, DSG, BDRCS; Mr. Ahmadul Haque, Director (Admin), CPP and Mr. Harun Al Rashid, DRR Specialist,

IFRC joined the event as key speaker.

▪ BDRCS CEA team is working with the Government, Risk Communication and Community Engagement platform and Shongjog platform.

▪ Published bulletin with cyclone early warning messages in the midst of Coronavirus on Coronakotha.

Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI)

▪ The first webinar from BDRCS PGI team along with collaboration from ICRC and IFRC representatives on understanding of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) related challenges in Bangladesh during the COVID-19 emergency and suggestions on how to address them for staff and volunteers took place on 12 May 2020.

▪ An orientation session was conducted through facebook live on 13 May 2020 during BST 2:00-3:00pm for BDRCS Volunteers from all 68 units on preventing and responding to SGBV during COVID-19.

Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP):

▪ CPP volunteers have been extensively working on awareness raising as part of preparedness for the upcoming “Cyclone AMPHAN” that already formed in the Bay of Bengal and gradually turning into a Super Cyclone. The primary tracking projection says, South-western and Southern coastal belts of Bangladesh are the exclusive zone for cyclone landfall. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Organization, this Super Cyclone AMPHAN landfall is expected on Wednesday between early morning and evening.