Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Coronavirus COVID-19 Situation Report 6, (12 May 2020)

2. Actions Taken from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS):

Key Figures at a Glance:

163,800 Number of 500ml drinking water bottle distributed among selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test and response centers and major operational points at Dhaka,

Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna.

1,702,844 People received life-saving awareness messages on COVID-19 through social media. (as of 09 May 2020)

2,923 Countrywide 263 Hospitals has been sprayed disinfectants for 2923 times throughout the country.

23,913 Packets of Iftar / cooked food provided by 20 branch offices of BDRCS during Ramadan.

281,484 Soaps as primary hygiene support provided to 10,620 beneficiaries at camp settlements in Cox’s Bazar through Myanmar Refugee Relief Operation.

1622 Individuals reached with Psychosocial Services where 251 callers have been provided with Psychological First Aid (PFA) through PSS Call Center.

Key Actions Taken to Date: