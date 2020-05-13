Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Coronavirus COVID-19 Situation Report 6, (12 May 2020)
Attachments
Excerpt
2. Actions Taken from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS):
Key Figures at a Glance:
163,800 Number of 500ml drinking water bottle distributed among selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, test and response centers and major operational points at Dhaka,
Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna.
1,702,844 People received life-saving awareness messages on COVID-19 through social media. (as of 09 May 2020)
2,923 Countrywide 263 Hospitals has been sprayed disinfectants for 2923 times throughout the country.
23,913 Packets of Iftar / cooked food provided by 20 branch offices of BDRCS during Ramadan.
281,484 Soaps as primary hygiene support provided to 10,620 beneficiaries at camp settlements in Cox’s Bazar through Myanmar Refugee Relief Operation.
1622 Individuals reached with Psychosocial Services where 251 callers have been provided with Psychological First Aid (PFA) through PSS Call Center.
Key Actions Taken to Date:
An Emergency Coordination Meeting of BDRCS governance and senior management took place on 04 May 2020 and a Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Coordination Meeting (teleconference) on COVID-19 response took place on 30 April 2020.
As of 04 May 2020, BDRCS volunteers visited 263 Hospitals to carry out disinfectant spraying a total 2923 times.
55 MCH centres working on Anti Natal Care (ANC), Normal Delivery, and Post Natal Care (PNC) while Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) is currently suspended due to unavailability of logistics. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be provided shortly.
Two different sessions on caring for volunteers were organized for 26 volunteers who are involved in COVID-19 response where they had physical and relaxation exercises. It was a platform to share experiences and feelings with peers.
BDRCS taking initiatives to provide service to thalassemia patients (blood transfusion) 5 days a week. In addition, blood collection to be increased using mobile vehicle, SMS, print media announcement, press releases.
Based on a request from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, BDRCS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital as a full fledged COVID-19 dedicated treatment center.
BDRCS shared its willingness to participate for a global fundraising campaign of IFRC with Coca-Cola.
In addition to COVID-19 response, long-term programs and disaster risk management projects working to raise awareness among the inhabitants of concern locations through community organizers and volunteers.
BDRCS with support from Unilever Bangladesh has been providing disinfection spraying kits, water purification kit, capacity building training for staffs and establishing handwashing station at all 64 DC offices to carry out disinfectant spraying at all districts.
BDRCS with support from Coca-Cola, distributed 163,800pcs bottles containing 500ml drinking water to selected COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, research/response centers and major operational points at Dhaka city including Dhaka Metropolitan and Dhaka District Police.
Except Shariatpur unit, all 67 units of BDRCS completed distributing food parcels allocated through first phase procurement.
Momentarily, disinfectant spraying are postponed at all branch offices. It may be resumed with an updated plan.
20 branch offices of BDRCS provided Iftar/cooked food to 23913 person so far.