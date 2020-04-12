Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Coronavirus COVID-19 Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Situation Report 1 (08 April 2020, BST 14:00 hours)

Key Actions Taken to Date:

COVID-19 emergency response operation has been implementing across the country through 68 Branches of BDRCS in coordination with local government of the specific Districts.

All ULOs and selected RCY volunteers working as frontline responders throughout the country.

A movement coordination teleconference took place on April 7, 2020. Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and selected Directors of BDRCS along with all in-country partners, IFRC and ICRC representatives participated there. Next meetings scheduled on 16 April 2020.

BDRCS is working to establish a 25-bed isolation unit in BDRCS’ Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

BDRCS established Psychosocial Support (PSS) call centre in its NHQ to provide mental support to the distress people who are suffering from anxiety. A MoU signed between BDRCS and Shastho Batayon regarding this cell.

RCY volunteer teams have been working all over the country (59 units and NHQ) to spray disinfectants at selected hospitals and important public places.

Revised BDRCS Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) has been developed for next three months and six months. A letter was issued for WFP for getting food support for the distressed and poor people.

This week, a Facebook live program was organized from BDRCS to provide basic knowledge on disinfection activities and disinfection solution. An expert from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) attended and shared necessary information about disinfection activities and solution as well as live question and answer.

A donation agreement of 500,000 Swiss Francs (Approximately 42 million BDT) has already been signed between BDRCS and ICRC for COVID-19 emergency response.

Update about stock position are as follows: i. PPE (189) / ii. Hand Gloves (66) / iii. Eye protector (27) / iv. Hygiene kit zip bag (455) / v. Disinfectant solution (2700 liters) / vi. Soap (18760) / vii. Hand sanitizer (31000 bottles).

60 thousand leaflets already distributed across the country through 68 branches.

Out of planned 75000 food packages, 41000 packets are being procured which may be available by mid-April for distribution.

Additional 10000 food parcels to be distributed at different project areas with support from concerned partners Swiss RC (3000), American RC(2000) and British RC (5000).

Population Movement Operation (PMO) in Cox’s Bazar: Army and security forces are tightening the movement in the camp areas – agencies are working on strengthening the Civil-military coordination. BDRCS and its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners are supporting 2 isolation establishments in camps areas (camp 2E – 30 bed and camp 7 – 50 bed) for COVID-19. BDRCS and its partners are also supporting a Government health facility in Ramu for establishing a 50-bed isolation unit by them.