Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Corona Virus COVID-19 Situation Report 4, (15 April 2020)

Actions Taken from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS):

Key figures at a glance:

9292 Number of staff and RCY/ CPP/ Camp/ Community volunteers being mobilized throughout the country.

10116 Set of PPE provided to individuals working on COVID-19 response.

130,851 Number of Total People Reached (average/day)

313 Religious /Community Leaders reached through Hygiene promotion initiatives.

1,000,000+ People received life-saving awareness messages through social media.

786,000 People reached through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials across the country.

10179 Hand-washing station established throughout the country including camp settlements in Cox’s Bazar.

166601 Hygiene and Protecting gears distributed i.e Soap (91686), Hand sanitizer(36650), Mask (33445), Hand Gloves (1908), Eye Protector (2912).

2005 Hospitals/ Institutions/ places already covered through disinfectant spraying.

12181 Women reached through Dignity Kit Distribution

Key Actions Taken to Date:

An emergency coordination meeting on COVID-19 response took place on 9 April 2020 at BDRCS NHQ.

All countrywide BDRCS blood centers are open where Emergency blood transfusion has been continuing based on need (at any time) while regular blood transfusion has been continuing two days per week. Additionally, BDRCS mobile blood collection vans are stand by to visit donors house to collect blood.

Novartis is going to donate 10000 PPE to BDRCS which will be distributed to different hospitals of Dhaka city in coordination with DGHS.

As preparation of the emergency, a contingency plan has been developed for mobilization of the essential staff at National Headquarters and branch offices.

Updated stock position at BDRCS National Headquarters: (PPE – 141, Hand Gloves – 35, Eye protector – 35, Disinfectant solution – 2300 liters, Soap – 18760, Hand sanitizer – 31780 bottles, Leaflet- 60000, Mask- 231.

Considering the vulnerability and risk exposure, all MCH centers of BDRCS will get five PPEs for its Doctors and Midwives.

Population Movement Operation (PMO) in Cox’s Bazar: 50 bed isolation unit will be established in the field hospital with financial support of Qatar Red Crescent. Considering the current context, local procurement and staff recruitment is accepted and PMO office will follow the official procedure to purchase necessary things in order to establish and operationalize the isolation unit.

BDRCS distributed 226,000 IEC materials on hand washing in the form of poster and leaflet through volunteer network at all 34 camps, MRRO and Health and WASH sectors, supported by American Red Cross.

For easy access and communication, camp volunteers may be moblized for awareness raising activities at camp settlements in Cox’s Bazar.

BDRCS continues social media messeging on COVID-19 awareness.

Next movement coordination meeting will take place on 22 April 2020.

With support from ICRC, the first portion of items to tackle COVID-19 spread have been distributed to 68 prisons. Deployment of BDRCS volunteers has started.

COVID-19 Awareness Audio Messages, done in collaboration with ICRC. These have been sent to all current and previously assisted ICRC-BDRCS communities in the three districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts.

With financial support from ICRC, one-month food ration, fuel sticks (compressed rice husk) and hygiene kits distributed in Konarpara DPR camp to 624 families following safe procedures against COVID-19 infection risks.

BDRCS in-collaboration with Coca Cola, started distributing bottled safe drinking water for all medical staffs and patients at selected hospitals and test centers that are frontline responders to COVID-19 cases.