Bangladesh Red Crescent Society - Corona Virus COVID-19 Situation Report 2, (25 March 2020)

Response from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) & Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners

Two emergency coordination meeting took place on 23 and 24 March 2020 at BDRCS NHQ.

Youth & volunteers department will continue distributing leaflets containing life-saving (hand washing practice and cough etiquette) awareness messages through RCY volunteers of all 68 units of BDRCS.

On 22 March 2020, a Facebook live show was organized from BDRCS to aware people with key messages as well as live Q&A. 22000+ viewers were reached by 24 March. BDRCS Facebook page has more than 210,000 direct followers. Two videos (video1, video2) being disseminated through facebook that contains life-saving messages, Do’s & Don’ts and BDRCS actions.

Deployed RCY Volunteer teams are in the field to support the initiatives of disinfection spraying at public transports and selected hospitals. Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital (HFRCMH) prepared an isolation unit for RCY volunteers who will work in COVID-19 response Besides volunteer teams are preparing ten thousand personal hygiene kits for 68 Units/ Branches of BDRCS.