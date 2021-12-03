Bangladesh Rapid Assistive Technology Assessment (rATA), May 2021

INTRODUCTION

In total more than 870,000 Rohingya refugees currently reside in 34 camps formally designated by the Government of Bangladesh in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. The problems relating to access to assistive product are prevalent among the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh. Among individuals with physical or cognitive difficulties identified by the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) household survey in the Rohingya refugee camps in 2019, only 34% reportedly had access to support services such as assistive devices or rehabilitation. In addition, COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions can disproportionately impact people with disabilities, from the risk of being excluded from awareness messaging, to restricted access to assistive products following loss of income. Within Bangladesh such widespread measures were introduced, and remain in place, since March 2020 to help limit the spread of COVID-19, and it remains unclear what impact this has had on persons with disabilities.

Against this background, REACH, in partnership with CBM Global, and with financial support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has conducted the rATA survey among the Rohingya population living in camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The aim was to assess the scale and drivers of assistive technology (AT) needs within the Rohingya population living in refugee camps, in order to inform the global understanding of AT needs in a humanitarian setting for the Global Report of Assistive Technology (GReAT), as well as improving the provision of support to this population.

Key findings