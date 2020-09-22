Bangladesh - Rapid Assessment: Needs and Vulnerabilities of International Return Migrants in Cox's Bazar (May - June 2020)

In May and June 2020, IOM, supported by the European Union under the regional program REMAP, along with the NPM team based in Cox’s Bazar, completed data collection on the needs and vulnerabilities of international and internal migrants that returned to Bangladesh during the global COVID-19 pandemic. This data is now further analyzed on the district level in order to gauge potential geographical distinctions and provide greater nuance and detail to the focus themes. This report focuses on international and internal migrant returnees in the district of Cox’s Bazar. The analysis discusses 1) demographic and socio-economic profile of returnees, 2) their livelihoods and employment, 3) their migration and return experiences and practices, and 4) their economic and social challenges and aspirations.