27 May 2018

Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 27, 2018

Report
from Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre
preview
Download PDF (166.05 KB)

OUTLOOK

  • The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Surma-Kushiyara including the rivers in the Upper Meghna region are in rising trend, while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state.

  • According to information of Bangladesh & Indian Metrological Departments there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in Assam-Meghalaya parts of India in next 24 hours.

  • The major rivers of districts of the North-Eastern region may continue rising in next 24 hours.

  • The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 48 hours.

  • According to information of Indian Metrological Department, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the Teesta basin in next 24 hours. As a result the Teesta river may rise in next 24 hours

