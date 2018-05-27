Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 27, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Surma-Kushiyara including the rivers in the Upper Meghna region are in rising trend, while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state.

According to information of Bangladesh & Indian Metrological Departments there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in Assam-Meghalaya parts of India in next 24 hours.

The major rivers of districts of the North-Eastern region may continue rising in next 24 hours.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 48 hours.