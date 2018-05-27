Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 27, 2018
OUTLOOK
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Surma-Kushiyara including the rivers in the Upper Meghna region are in rising trend, while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state.
According to information of Bangladesh & Indian Metrological Departments there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in Assam-Meghalaya parts of India in next 24 hours.
The major rivers of districts of the North-Eastern region may continue rising in next 24 hours.
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 48 hours.
According to information of Indian Metrological Department, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the Teesta basin in next 24 hours. As a result the Teesta river may rise in next 24 hours