Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 26, 2018
OUTLOOK
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges and Surma-Kushiyara rivers including Upper Meghna rivers are in rising trend; while the Padma river is in steady state.
According to information of Bangladesh & Indian Metrological Departments there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in Assam-Meghaloya parts of India in next 48 hours.
In next 24 hours, major rivers of districts in the North-Eastern region may continue to rise.
In Next 48 hours, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may continue to rise.