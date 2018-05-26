Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 26, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganges and Surma-Kushiyara rivers including Upper Meghna rivers are in rising trend; while the Padma river is in steady state.

According to information of Bangladesh & Indian Metrological Departments there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in Assam-Meghaloya parts of India in next 48 hours.

In next 24 hours, major rivers of districts in the North-Eastern region may continue to rise.