Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 23, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Padma and Surma-Kushiyara rivers including Upper Meghna rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges river is in steady state.

There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazr,

Habiganj, Netrokona, Mymensingh and Sherpur districts in North-Eastern part of the country and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.