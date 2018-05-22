Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 22, 2018

Outlook

- The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Padma and Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges river is in steady state.

- The Manu, Khowai and Gumti rivers of North-Eastern region are in falling trend; while the Dhalai river is in rising trend.

- There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazr, Habiganj, Netrokona, Mymensingh and Sherpur districts in North-Eastern part of the country and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.

- In next 24 hours some of the major rivers of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Sherpur districts in the North-Eastern region may rapidly rise.