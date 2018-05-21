Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 21, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state.

The Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend; while the Manu, Khowai, Dhalai and Gumti rivers are in rising trend.

There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazr,

Habiganj and Netrokona districts in North-Eastern part of the country and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.