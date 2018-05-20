Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 20, 2018
OUTLOOK
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state.
The major rivers of Upper Meghna basin including the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend.
There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern part of the country at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazr, Habiganj and Cumilla districts and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.
In next 24 hours the major rivers of Cumilla district and in next 48 hours the major rivers of Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts in the North-Eastern region may rapidly rise.