Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 20, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state.

The major rivers of Upper Meghna basin including the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend.

There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern part of the country at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazr, Habiganj and Cumilla districts and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.