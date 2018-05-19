Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 19, 2018
OUTLOOK
The Brahmaputra river is in falling trend, while the Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend.
The Surma-Kushiyara and Khowai rivers are in falling trend, while the Manu and Dhalai rivers of North-Eastern region are in rising trend.
There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern part of the country in Sylhet, Moulvibazr and Habiganj districts and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.
In next 48 hours, the major rivers of Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts in the NorthEastern region may rapidly rise.