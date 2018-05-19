Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 19, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra river is in falling trend, while the Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend.

The Surma-Kushiyara and Khowai rivers are in falling trend, while the Manu and Dhalai rivers of North-Eastern region are in rising trend.

There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern part of the country in Sylhet, Moulvibazr and Habiganj districts and adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.