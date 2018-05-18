Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 18, 2018
OUTLOOK
The Brahmaputra- Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend.
The major rivers of South-Eastern hilly region and Upper Meghna region including the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend.
There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern and South Eastern parts of the country along with the adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours .
In next 48 hours, the major rivers of South-Eastern hilly region including Chattogram and the major rivers of Sylhet, Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts in the North-Eastern region may rapidly rise.