Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 17, 2018
OUTLOOK
The Brahmaputra- Jamuna, Ganges-Padma and rivers of South-Eastern hilly region are in rising trend.
The rivers of Upper Meghna region including the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend.
There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern and South Eastern parts of the country along with the adjacent Indian parts in next 24 hours and North-Eastern part of the country along with adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.
In next 24 hours, the major rivers of South-Eastern hilly region including Chattogram and in next 48 to 72 hours, the major rivers of Sylhet, Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts in the North-Eastern region may rapidly rise.