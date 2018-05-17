Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on May 17, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra- Jamuna, Ganges-Padma and rivers of South-Eastern hilly region are in rising trend.

The rivers of Upper Meghna region including the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend.

There is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in North-Eastern and South Eastern parts of the country along with the adjacent Indian parts in next 24 hours and North-Eastern part of the country along with adjacent Indian parts in next 48 hours.