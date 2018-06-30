Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 30, 2018
Water level in all the major rivers are falling except the Surma and Kushiyara.
Water level in all the major rivers may fall in next 24 hours except Northern and North-Eastern Rivers.
According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern regions of the country and adjoining Indian parts in next 24 to 48 hours.
As a result water level in Dharla, Teesta , Dudkumar, Surma & Kushiyara rivers may rise rapidly in next 24 to 48 hours.