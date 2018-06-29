Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 29, 2018
Water level in all the major rivers are falling except the Ganges.
Water level in all the major rivers may fall in next 24 hours.
According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall are expected in the Northern & North-Eastern regions of the country and adjoining Indian part in next 72 hours.
As a result water level in Dharla, Teesta & Dudkumar rivers may rise rapidly in next 48 to 72 hours.