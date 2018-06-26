Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 26, 2018

Outlook

- The Jamuna and the Ganges rivers are in rising trend, while the Brahmaputra and the Padma rivers are in falling trend.

- The North-Eastern and South-Eastern hill basins rivers are in falling trend.

- The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may remain steady, while the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue rising in next 24 hours.

- The major rivers of the North-Eastern region may continue falling in next 24 hours and the existing flood situation in Sylhet district may improve.