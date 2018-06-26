26 Jun 2018

Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 26, 2018

Report
from Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre
Published on 26 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (772.64 KB)

Outlook
- The Jamuna and the Ganges rivers are in rising trend, while the Brahmaputra and the Padma rivers are in falling trend.
- The North-Eastern and South-Eastern hill basins rivers are in falling trend.
- The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may remain steady, while the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue rising in next 24 hours.
- The major rivers of the North-Eastern region may continue falling in next 24 hours and the existing flood situation in Sylhet district may improve.

