12 Jun 2018

Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 12, 2018

Report
from Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre
Published on 12 Jun 2018
OUTLOOK

  • The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges river is in rising trend.

  • The Manu, Dhalai, Khowai rivers of Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region and the rivers of SouthEastern Hilly basin are rising rapidly.

  • The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may become steady in next 48 hours.

  • The Ganges river may continue rising while the Padma river may continue falling in next 48 hours.

  • According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and South-Eastern regions of Bangladesh and adjoining Indian states in next 24 to 48 hours.

  • The major rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin (Sangu, Matamuhuri & Halda) may continue rising in next 24 hours and as a result, existing flood condition at places of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong and Bandarban may furtehr deteriorate.

  • Rivers of the Upper Meghna basin (Sylhet & Moulvibazar) in the North-Eastern region may rapidly rise in next 24 to 48 hours.

