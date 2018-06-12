Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 12, 2018

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers are in falling trend, while the Ganges river is in rising trend.

The Manu, Dhalai, Khowai rivers of Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region and the rivers of SouthEastern Hilly basin are rising rapidly.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers may become steady in next 48 hours.

The Ganges river may continue rising while the Padma river may continue falling in next 48 hours.

According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and South-Eastern regions of Bangladesh and adjoining Indian states in next 24 to 48 hours.

The major rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin (Sangu, Matamuhuri & Halda) may continue rising in next 24 hours and as a result, existing flood condition at places of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong and Bandarban may furtehr deteriorate.