Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 11, 2018

Outlook

- The Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Ganges-Padma and the major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the NorthEastern region are in falling trend.

- The Rivers in the South-Eastern hill basin rising rapidly.

- The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue falling in next 48 hours.

- According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern and South-Eastern regions of Bangladesh and adjoining Indian states in next 24 to 48 hours.

- The major rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin (Sangu, Matamuhuri & Halda) may continue to rise in next 24 hours and as a result, places of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong and Bandarban may experience short duration flash flood.

- Rivers of the Upper Meghna basin (Sylhet & Moulvibazar) in the North-Eastern region may rapidly rise in next 24 to 48 hours.