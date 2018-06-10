Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on June 10, 2018.

OUTLOOK

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in falling trend.

The major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region are in falling trend except the Kushiyara river.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue falling in next 48 hours.

According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern, South-Eastern regions of Bangladesh and adjoining Indian states in next 24 to 48 hours.