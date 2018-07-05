Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on July 5, 2018

RAINFALL AND RIVER SITUATION SUMMARY AS ON JULY 05, 2018.

The Brahmaputa-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma and rivers of the Upper Meghna basin are in rising trend, while the rivers of South Eastern Hilly basin are in falling trend.

The Brahmaputa-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 72 hours, while the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue rising in next 48 hours.

The Surma-Kushiyara rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country may continue rising in next 24 hours. As a result the flood situation at some places of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar districts in the low laying lands may deteriorate.

According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northern region of the country and adjoining Indian parts in next 24 to 48 hours.