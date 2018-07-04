Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on July 4, 2018
from Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre
Report
Published on 04 Jul 2018
- All the Major rivers including the rivers of South-Eastern Hilly region are in rising trend.
- The Brahmaputa-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 72 hours, while the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue rising in next 48 hours.
- According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern & South-Eastern regions of the country in next 24 to 48 hours along with the adjoining Indian parts.
- The water level of Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Ghagot rivers in the Northern region and Surma & Kushiyara rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country may rise rapidly in next 24 to 48 hours.
- The rivers of the South-Eastern Hilly region may fall in next 24 hours.