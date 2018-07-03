Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on July 03, 2018

All the Major rivers are in rising trend.

The Brahmaputa-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 72 hours, while the Ganges-Padma rivers may continue rising in next 24 hours.

According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northern region in next 24 hours and in the North-Eastern, SouthEastern regions of the country in next 24 to 48 hours along with the adjoining Indian parts.

The water level of Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Ghagot rivers in the Northern region of the country may rise rapidly in next 24 hours.