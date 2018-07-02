Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on July 02, 2018
from Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre
Report
Published on 02 Jul 2018
- The Brahmaputa, Dharala & Ghagot rivers in the Northern region of Bangladesh are in rising trend.
- The Jamuna, Ganges-Padma & rivers of Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region are in rising trend.
- The Brahmaputa-Jamuna rivers may continue rising in next 72 hours, while the Ganges-Padma rivers may remain steady in next 24 hours.
- According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern regions of the country and adjoining Indian parts in next 24 to 48 hours.
- The water level of Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Ghagot, Surma & Kushiyara rivers may rise rapidly in next 24 to 48 hours.