01 Jul 2018

Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on July 01, 2018

from Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre
Published on 01 Jul 2018
  • All the major rivers are in falling trend except the Dharla & Teesta rivers in the Northern region of Bangladesh.

  • According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern regions of the country and adjoining Indian parts in next 24 to 48 hours.

  • The water level of Brahmaputa, Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Surma & Kushiyara rivers may rise rapidly in next 24 to 48 hours.

