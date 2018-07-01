Bangladesh Rainfall and River Situation Summary as on July 01, 2018
All the major rivers are in falling trend except the Dharla & Teesta rivers in the Northern region of Bangladesh.
According to information of Bangladesh and Indian Meteorological Departments, there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern regions of the country and adjoining Indian parts in next 24 to 48 hours.
The water level of Brahmaputa, Dharala, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Surma & Kushiyara rivers may rise rapidly in next 24 to 48 hours.