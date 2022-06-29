Bangladesh: QC provides relief to 15,442 refugees Rohingya

Qatar Charity continues its relief assistance for the Rohingya refugees in BhasanChar, a remote island in Bangladesh, aiming to ensure food security and protect them from vulnerability. Recently, QC distributed essential food items and gas cylinders among the refugees which benefited 15,442. Under the guideline of RRRC (Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner) of the government of Bangladesh, QC’s relief staffers provided aid from the distribution center in Bhasanchar. The Food packages contained rice, pulses, oil, salt, sugar, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, dried fish, and potatoes which plainly will fulfill the food necessity of a family for one month. Until now, nearly 30,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated to Bhasanchar island from Cox’s Bazar camps and Qatar Charity provides food relief among them by turn.

Gratitude

Getting the continuous aid from Qatar Charity, the refugees have uttered their whole-hearted gratitude and they thanked the donors and benefactors.

Ajim Ullah, 44, said we came here 6 months ago and from then we are receiving food items from Qatar Charity and this assistance enabled us to run our family smoothly.’ Dilder Begum, 33, said it’s an irony of fate that we are evacuated from our birthland which has brought a lot of desolations in our life. Now we are dependent on the relief. Thanks to Qatar Charity for extending cooperation for the Rohingyas.

Food relief

Since 2021, Qatar Charity has been providing food relief and essentials in Bhasan Char. In the last year, a total of 122,989 refugees benefitted through the relief program for Rohingya. Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them fled to this country on August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.