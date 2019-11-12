Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, September 2019

• 39 returnees were received at the airport, 35 from Germany (4th September 2019, 34 males and 1 female) and 4 from Norway (7th September 2019, 1 Male, 1 Female and 2 Children). Total 203 returnees received immediate assistance till date.

• Dhaka DCC (District Coordination Committee) was formed to guide capacity development and operationalization of social reintegration services of Dhaka DEMO. The first Dhaka DCC meeting was held on 5th September 2019 at BMET.

• 2nd Training of Trainers on Financial Literacy and Remittance Management involving 20 field organizers and 5 BRAC Head Oce sta of Prottasha was conducted from 22 to 26 September 2019 at BRAC BLC Sylhet.