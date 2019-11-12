12 Nov 2019

Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, September 2019

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.13 MB)

• 39 returnees were received at the airport, 35 from Germany (4th September 2019, 34 males and 1 female) and 4 from Norway (7th September 2019, 1 Male, 1 Female and 2 Children). Total 203 returnees received immediate assistance till date.

• Dhaka DCC (District Coordination Committee) was formed to guide capacity development and operationalization of social reintegration services of Dhaka DEMO. The first Dhaka DCC meeting was held on 5th September 2019 at BMET.

• 2nd Training of Trainers on Financial Literacy and Remittance Management involving 20 field organizers and 5 BRAC Head Oce sta of Prottasha was conducted from 22 to 26 September 2019 at BRAC BLC Sylhet.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.