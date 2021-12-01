Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, October 2021

PROJECT OVERVIEW AND OBJECTIVES

Project Overview

Duration: 60 Months

(April 2017—April 2022) Funded by: European Union Lead Ministries: Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Implementing Partner: BRAC Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh

Immediate Post-arrival Assistance

On 27 October 2021, a group of 39 Bangladeshi returnees arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport under the framework of the European Union – Government of Bangladesh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). All 39 returnees were provided with immediate assistance at the airport, including onward transportation allowance, food, and reintegration information. Additionally, 18 returnees received assistance with temporary accommodation at the drop-in centre located close to the airport. The beneficiaries will be considered for longer term reintegration assistance under the Prottasha project.