Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, November 2020

Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha)

Project Overview

Duration: 4 years (April 2017—April 2021)

Funded by: The European Union Lead Ministries: The Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)

Implementing Partner: BRAC Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh Number of Primary Beneficiaries Reached: 1,433