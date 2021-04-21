Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, March 2021
Project Overview
Duration: 60 Months (April 2017—April 2022)
Funded by: The European Union
Lead Ministries: The Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)
Implementing Partner: BRAC
Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh
Number of Primary Beneficiaries Reached: 1,704
Overall Objective
Contributing to the sustainable reintegration of returnees and the progressive achievement of Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies
