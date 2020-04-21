Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, March 2020

Project Overview

Duration: 4 years (April 2017—April 2021)

Funded by: The European Union

Lead Ministries: The Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Implementing Partner: BRAC

Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh Number of Primary Beneficiaries Reached: 1,226

District Advocacy Workshop on Reintegration services and Safe Migration: A district advocacy workshop was held in Noakhali on the 3rd of March 2020. The objective of the workshop was to bring together all the relevant stakeholders including government, non-government organizations, CSOs, returnees and their families to sensitize them on reintegration services, safe migration issues including remittance management and strengthening cooperation and collaboration among the stakeholders who provide sustainable reintegration assistance to the returnees. ADC Noakhali, District coordination committee members in the district including local government officials, officers from IOM , BRAC HO, RSC (Reintegration Service Center) attended the workshop and discussed the service delivery system for reintegration of the returnees, safe migration and remittance management related issues under the project ‘Prottasha’. The stakeholders (government officials, CSO representatives, private sectors) provided recommendations and showed commitment to increase support to facilitate sustainable reintegration of the returnees and to disseminate safe migration information including remittance management at the local level.