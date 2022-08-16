Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, June 2022

Project Overview

Duration: 2017 - 2022

Funded by: European Union

Lead Ministries: Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)

Implementing Partner: BRAC

Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh

OVERALL OBJECTIVE

To contribute to the sustainable reintegration of returnees and the progressive achievement of Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies

SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE 01

Irregular migrants returning to Bangladesh are sustainably reintegrated

SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE 02

The capacities of the Government of Bangladesh and other migration actors are strengthened to manage migration at central and local levels and to ensure reintegration of irregular migrants

SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE 03

Returnees, potential migrants, families and community are empowered to make informed decisions about migration and adopt regular, safe, orderly and responsible migration behaviours including remittance management