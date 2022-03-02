Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, January 2022
Attachments
PROJECT OVERVIEW AND OBJECTIVES
Project Overview
Duration: 60 Months (April 2017—April 2022)
Funded by: European Union
Lead Ministries: Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)
Implementing Partner: BRAC
Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh
OVERALL OBJECTIVE
To contribute to the sustainable reintegration of returnees and the progressive achievement of Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies