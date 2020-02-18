18 Feb 2020

Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, January 2020

from Government of Bangladesh, International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
Monthly Update January 2020

District Advocacy Workshop at Narsingdi: One district advocacy workshop took place in Narsingdi on 15 January. The objective of the workshop was to bring together all the relevant stakeholders including government ocials, non-government officials, CSOs, returnees and their families to sensitize them on reintegration services, safe migration issues including remittance management; thereby strengthening cooperation and collaboration among the stakeholders to provide sustainable reintegration assistance to the returnees. Deputy Commissioner, Narsingdi, District coordination committee members including local government officials, officers from IOM , BRAC Headquarters, Reintegration Service Center (RSC)s attended the workshop and discussed the service delivery system of the reintegration services under ‘Prottasha’ project and safe migration and remittance management related issues. The district advocacy workshop had two important outcomes, one was the sensitization of the key actors as the stakeholders (government officials, CSO representatives, private sectors) had increased knowledge on reintegration service delivery, safe migration issues to provide reintegration assistance to returning migrants and extended support to the project to undertake awareness-raising campaigns at the district level after attending the district advocacy workshop. Another outcome was providing concrete recommendations on way forward to increase the scope of referrals to facilitate sustainable reintegration service delivery and to disseminate safe migration information including remittance management at the local level.

