Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, February 2022
PROJECT OVERVIEW AND OBJECTIVES
Project Overview
Duration: 2017 - 2022
Funded by: European Union Lead Ministries: Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and Ministry of Foreign Aairs (MoFA)
Implementing Partner: BRAC
Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh
OVERALL OBJECTIVE
To contribute to the sustainable reintegration of returnees and the progressive achievement of Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies