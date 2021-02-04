Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, December 2020
Attachments
Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha)
Project Overview
Duration: 4 years (April 2017—April 2021)
Funded by: The European Union
Lead Ministries: The Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)
Implementing Partner: BRAC
Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh
Number of Primary Beneficiaries Reached: 1,507
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.