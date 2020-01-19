Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, December 2019

Migration Fairs at National, District and Sub-District Levels: Ten districts, 60 upazilas and one national level migration fairs were held on 18th December 2019. The key objective of organizing the migration fair was to inform project beneciaries, aspirant/potential migrants, returning migrants, community people and other relevant stakeholders about the services provided by Prottasha project, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEW&OE) and other relevant government and non-government organizations.

The Migration Fairs were organized to create the linkage between the service providers and the service seekers. Different government and non-government organizations, District Employment and Manpower Offices (DEMO), Probashi Kallayan Bank (PKB), Union Digital Center (UDCs), recruiting agencies, financial organizations namely banks and insurance companies, local level NGOs working in the field of migration, skills training institutions (Government and Non-government Technical Training Center-TTC), employer organizations, FBCCI and other relevant private agencies participated in the fairs. The service recipients including migrant workers, returning migrants, job-seeking individuals and different stakeholders relevant for ensuring migration and reintegration services to the returning as well as aspirant migrants participated in the day-long migration fair. A total 7,500 people received different services from the fairs.

Outcomes of the fair- • The returning migrants were informed about different income generating opportunities within the country aligned to their acquired skills and experiences abroad.

• The returning migrant were referred to different skills trainings offered by the government and private agencies to assist them in achieving self-sufficiency in the country by receiving relevant skills training from the project.

• The returning migrants were linked to SME (Small Medium Enterprises) and other organizations for training on establishment of different small and medium enterprises.

• The returning migrants who requires loan for enterprise establishment, were linked to credit supports from Expatriate Welfare Bank, BRAC Micronance Programs and other financial institutes.

• The job seeking returnees were linked with different job providing organizations/employers looking potential candidates from the migration fair.

• Besides, opportunity was created for the service recipients to access the necessary migration and reintegration related services. Also, service providing government, autonomous (if/where applicable) and private organizations will be sensitized to maintain consistency in service delivery.