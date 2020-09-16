Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, August 2020
Project Overview
Duration: 4 years (April 2017—April 2021)
Funded by: The European Union
Lead Ministries: The Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and The Ministry of Foreign Aairs (MoFA)
Implementing Partner: BRAC
Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh
Number of Primary Beneficiaries Reached: 1,344
OVERALL OBJECTIVE
Contributing to the sustainable reintegration of returnees and the progressive achievement of Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies
