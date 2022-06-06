Bangladesh: Prottasha Monthly Update, April 2022

PROJECT OVERVIEW AND OBJECTIVES
Project Overview
Duration: 2017 - 2022
Funded by: European Union
Lead Ministries: Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) and MoFA)
Implementing Partner: BRAC
Service Coverage: 64 Districts of Bangladesh
OVERALL OBJECTIVE
To contribute to the sustainable reintegration of returnees and the progressive achievement of Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies
SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE 01
Irregular migrants returning to Bangladesh are sustainably reintegrated
SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE 02
The capacities of the Government of Bangladesh and other migration actors are strengthened to manage migration at central and local levels and to ensure reintegration of irregular migrants
SPECIFIC OBJECTIVE 03
Returnees, potential migrants, families and community are empowered to make informed decisions about migration and adopt regular, safe, orderly