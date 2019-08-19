Bangladesh Project Highlights: Emergency food security and nutrition intervention for people affected by the refugee crisis in Cox’s Bazar

Objective:

To improve the food security and nutrition of refugee and host populations living in Cox’s Bazar through farming inputs, training and stabilizing land for cultivation.

Key partners:

International Organization for Migration; Government of Bangladesh, Ministries of Agriculture, Disaster Management and Relief, and Environment, Forestry and Climate Change; Bangladesh Agricultural University; Bangladesh Bureau of Socio-economic Research and Training; Cox’s Bazar South Forest Department; Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation; Arannayk, local Non-governmental Organization.