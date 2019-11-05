Bangladesh Preparedness: Quarterly update (July – September 2019)

Highlights

• A National Logistics Cluster meeting was held on 31 July 2019 with participants from nine organisations.

• The preparedness officer advised the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Bangladesh country office on data-collection for the LCA. An updated version will be ready by the end of 2019.

• On 27-29 August 2019, humanitarian actors participated in a table-top simulation exercise as part of the Emergency Logistics Gap-Analysis workshop. The workshop, held in Dhaka, was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), WFP and the Global Logistics Cluster (GLC).