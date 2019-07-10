Bangladesh Preparedness: Quarterly update (April-June 2019)

Highlights

• On 3 May 2019, Cylone Fani passed through Bangladesh. Although impact was less than forecast, the event nevertheless reinforced the need for the humanitarian community to continue working collaboratively on logistics preparedness initiatives to strengthen national emergency response capacity.

• Preparation has begun for the simulation-based logistics gap analysis workshop planned for the end of August 2019.

• A Bangladesh National Logistics Cluster Meeting was held on 2 May. A Technical Working Group meeting with logistics experts was held on 20 May. Minutes available here.

Background

Bangladesh is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the risks posed by natural hazards. To help strengthen the capacity of the national supply chain to prepare for and respond to humanitarian crises, Bangladesh was selected as a high-priority country by the Global Logistics Cluster field-based Preparedness Project. Overall, the project’s objective is to enable and support local governments, national and international NGOs, UN agencies, development partners and the private sector, to have a coordinated approach towards improved local supply chain resilience and ensure actors are well prepared for joint humanitarian logistics responses and information exchange in emergency-prone countries.

In March 2019, a Preparedness Expert was deployed to Bangladesh to commence the process of mapping national logistics capacities and stakeholders. Based on this, he will work with national responders to augment information sharing and exchange and assist in the organisation of a large-scale simulation-based logistics gap analysis workshop to take place in August 2019.