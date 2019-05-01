Bangladesh: Population Movement Operations - Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018 Plan of Action Operation Update n°5

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 51 million Swiss francs, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to deliver assistance and support to 260,000 people in Cox’s Bazar until 30 June 2020.

In the absence of clear pathways to durable solutions for the displaced population it is highly likely that this will be a context of protracted displacement, and protracted crisis. The extended operation will focus on four integrated approaches: continuing humanitarian assistance, enhancing preparedness for response, strengthening community resilience, and fostering social cohesion.

Specifically, continuing essential humanitarian assistance will include delivery of shelter; health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); protection, gender and inclusion (PGI) services, with a target of 200,000 displaced people from Rakhine State and 60,000 people from host communities.

The revised plan of action also addresses key cross cutting issues, including protection and community engagement and accountability. Emergency preparedness, cyclone preparedness and National Society development are also prioritized. This revised plan of action is part of the Federation-wide One Window Approach plan of action, which outlines a Federation-wide strategy for the longer-term response to this crisis (2019-2023).

To date, the IFRC network has reached over 250,000 people through various interventions1 . This revision reflects restructured activities and human resources required according to ongoing needs and context.

The main orientations of the extended operation include: