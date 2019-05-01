Bangladesh: Population Movement Operations - Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018 Plan of Action Operation Update n°5
This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 51 million Swiss francs, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to deliver assistance and support to 260,000 people in Cox’s Bazar until 30 June 2020.
In the absence of clear pathways to durable solutions for the displaced population it is highly likely that this will be a context of protracted displacement, and protracted crisis. The extended operation will focus on four integrated approaches: continuing humanitarian assistance, enhancing preparedness for response, strengthening community resilience, and fostering social cohesion.
Specifically, continuing essential humanitarian assistance will include delivery of shelter; health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); protection, gender and inclusion (PGI) services, with a target of 200,000 displaced people from Rakhine State and 60,000 people from host communities.
The revised plan of action also addresses key cross cutting issues, including protection and community engagement and accountability. Emergency preparedness, cyclone preparedness and National Society development are also prioritized. This revised plan of action is part of the Federation-wide One Window Approach plan of action, which outlines a Federation-wide strategy for the longer-term response to this crisis (2019-2023).
To date, the IFRC network has reached over 250,000 people through various interventions1 . This revision reflects restructured activities and human resources required according to ongoing needs and context.
The main orientations of the extended operation include:
Shelter: to continue to provide essential household items, emergency shelter items and shelter awareness. Out of 40,000 families, 4,000 families or more will be assisted with transitional shelter assistance including the capacity building for shelter improvements, 2,500 families with durable mid-term shelter assistance in the camps and more than 750 households in host communities (Palong Khali Union) with shelter assistance, cash, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and some relief items.
Livelihoods: to provide 5,000 families in camps and host communities with unconditional cash grant.
Health and Care: to continue supporting the BDRCS hospital including operational costs, human resources, construction of a Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) and Community-based Health and First Aid (CBHFA) trainings.
WASH: to continue increasing access to clean water through a piped water system in the camps. To upgrade the latrines and bathing facilities to ensure protection and dignity for women, girls and vulnerable populations in the camps. To continue to operate and maintain water and sanitation facilities in camps, including water and faecal sludge quality monitoring in the camps. To roll out the Solid Waste Management pilot in camp and host communities. Conduction of participatory hygiene sessions to improve and maintain good behavior, especially on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) and Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) prevention. Additionally, to improve WASH facilities in the host communities.
Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI): Dignity, Access, Participation, Safety (DAPS) centres: one DAPS centre has been established in Burmapara camp and two have been operationalized in Hakimpara and Tansimakola camps. These projects aim to target the most vulnerable and enable their access to safe spaces that mitigate the exposure to protection risks and promote empowerment of the affected communities.
Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR): to continue to promote DRR and resilience building to mitigate risks through specific activities and promotion of cross-cutting topics such as gender and diversity, youth engagement, social networks strengthening, women empowerment, livelihood diversity and protection. Additionally, DRR is incorporated into multiple sectors across the response, where relevant and feasible. The incorporation includes prevention, mitigation and preparedness measures. BDRCS/American Red Cross/ IFRC is actively involved in the overall cyclone preparedness efforts with organizing of Cyclone Preparedness Stakeholders Workshops prior to each cyclone season with Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG).
National Society Development: capacity building and organizational development objectives are facilitated to ensure that BDRCS has the necessary legal, ethical and financial foundations, systems and structures, competences and capacities to plan and perform.