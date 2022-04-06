Bangladesh: Population Movement Operation Update Report, Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018 (EPoA Update n° 13)

Summary of Operation Update

The Population Movement Operation (PMO) completed its five years of operation in December 2021. This Operation Update is a comprehensive 5-year report for the period March 2017 to December 2021 reflecting the legacy phase of PMO and serving as a way to transition to the new Revised Emergency Appeal for 2022-2024.

PMO is a response to the crisis of displaced people from Rakhine State in Myanmar who fled across the border into Bangladesh, living today in a congested camp settlement of 903,019 people. The influx into Bangladesh reached its height in August 2017, with the sheer numbers of the displaced population impacting vulnerable Bangladeshi (also known as the host community) living in the area adjacent to where the camps have been established – hence part of the response operation undertaken by BDRCS and all other humanitarian actors is to assist the host community as well. In this connection, the interventions for both camp and host communities are aimed at facilitating community resilience and social cohesion.

Key highlights of the July to December 2021 period are:

The IFRC Emergency Appeal for the PMO was revised for a further three years (1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024), reflecting a new phase of operations that seeks to consolidate and strengthen key interventions undertaken in the past, through an approach of ‘care and maintenance’. The revised appeal, along with a complementary Operational Strategy replacing the EPoA, was published4 in November 2021. It seeks CHF 79 million to support around 1 million people for three years including a requirement of support for 17,994 people relocated from the camp settlement to an island called Bhashan Char, as part of the Bangladesh government’s efforts to reduce congestion in the settlement. Donor funding for the displaced community on Bhashan Char will be channelled through a separate project code.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for displaced people in the camp settlement, which was launched on 1 Dec 2021, was completed on 17 February 2022, reaching a total of 342,377 people. This followed the first phase of vaccinations conducted in the camps in August 2021, for individuals aged 55 years and above - 33,386 people in total were vaccinated then with a first dose. So far, 280,334 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses. During the vaccination campaign which was conducted in collaboration with the UNled Inter-Sector Coordination Group, six BDRCS health facilities among 34 facilities (across 34 camps)5 were utilised for the vaccinations. The BDRCS COVID-19 response operation is a separate operation from the PMO and supported by the IFRC global COVID-19 appeal – BDRCS’ contributions to the vaccination campaign were limited to human resources and the use of health facilities.

With IFRC support, BDRCS piloted the distribution of e-vouchers to the camp community (displaced population), enabling them to choose their preferred non-food items from a list of standard and non-standard items, as opposed to receiving a standard package. This intervention (in place of cash grants which are disallowed by the authorities) featured a trade fair in the campgrounds with stalls set up by selected vendors over a specific period, and it was well-received by the targeted community. The ‘Shelter and household items’ section of this report will outline more details.

In response to a cholera outbreak in the camp community, the Bangladesh health authorities launched a vaccination campaign in October 2021 with support from WHO and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh. A total of 121 BDRCS volunteers were trained as vaccinators, as part of a team of 250 people, who conducted vaccinations – by mid-November, 97 per cent of the camp population were fully vaccinated. BDRCS's support for the campaign was funded by the PMO Emergency Appeal.

This Operation Update includes lessons learnt described in programmatic sections, while highlights of lessons learnt from the DREF-supported fire response (operation concluded in June 2021) are included at the end of this report. The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) alone, a major component of disaster risk reduction (DRR) programming, undertaken through the EA, reached approximately 993,199 people in both camp and host communities between July 2017 and December 2021. As for other extended support, approximately 361,749 displaced people and 86,014 among the host community have been assisted through one or more of these interventions: health; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); shelter, basic needs; and protection, gender and inclusion (PGI). Beneficiary targets set initially for this emergency appeal have been met and exceeded because of several factors including extensive support provided to displaced people in the early days of this crisis (before areas where displaced people had taken shelter, were organized into defined and structured camps) and because of support provided to displaced people outside the designated BDRCS implementation areas in response to small-scale disasters such as cyclones, fires and floods.

Up to 31 December 2021, funding coverage for the revised Emergency Appeal (2017-2021) stood at CHF 58 million (70 per cent) out of the funding ask of CHF 82.2 million. Expenditure for the 2017 to 2021 period stood at CHF 48.3 million (83 per cent), while in 2021 alone, about CHF14 million was spent.

The IFRC continues to seek the kind support of donors towards this Emergency Appeal to enable the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to continue to help meet the humanitarian needs of displaced people from Rakhine, as well as the local community affected by the influx of displaced people.