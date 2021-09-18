Bangladesh: Population Movement Operation Update Report, Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018 (EPoA Update n° 12)

Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners currently actively involved in the BDRCS response:

Movement partners are supporting the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) response through the Emergency Appeal launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) or through bilateral arrangements with BDRCS, utilizing a One Window Framework approach1 or through the Appeal of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) partners who have contributed to the IFRC Emergency Appeal are:

American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross, Austrian Red Cross,

Bahrain Red Crescent, Belgian Red Cross, British Red Cross,

Canadian Red Cross, Red Cross Society of China Macau Branch,

Danish Red Cross, Finnish Red Cross, German Red Cross, Hong Kong Red Cross Branch of the Red Cross Society of China, the Iranian Red Crescent, Irish Red Cross Society, Italian Red Cross,

Japanese Red Cross Society, Luxembourg Red Cross, Maldivian Red Crescent, Netherlands Red Cross, New Zealand Red Cross,

Norwegian Red Cross, Red Cross of Monaco, Republic of Korea National Red Cross, Singapore Red Cross, Spanish Red Cross,

Swedish Red Cross, Swiss Red Cross, Taiwan Red Cross Organization and the Turkish Red Crescent. The German Red Cross, Italian Red Cross, Iranian Red Crescent, Swiss Red Cross, Qatar Red Crescent and the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent have also contributed to BDRCS activities through bilateral channels.

Partners other than RCRC who have contributed to the IFRC Emergency Appeal:

The Governments of Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Korea, the Maldives, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom (Department for International Development (DFID)/Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), the United States (Bureau of Population,

Refugees and Migration) and Uzbekistan, and private donors from Malaysia, the Maldives and the United States, have contributed financially to the operation. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), Shell, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) have also contributed financially to this Appeal.